Summer is the perfect time for fun in the sun, trips to the beach and lots of lovely dresses, of course!
Whether you're looking to throw on something cute and comfortable, or are ready to try out a new style, there are plenty of beautiful options for anyone to choose from this season.
Everything from fun florals to stylish minidresses and maxi dresses alike are having a moment. Plus, there are lots of great picks for every occasion and budget.
Not sure where to start? Not to worry! "GMA" has rounded up some of the best styles from top retailers.
See and shop our summer dress picks, just ahead.
Summer minidresses
Dynamite Carrie Crew Neck Mini Dress
Price: $49.95 • From: Dynamite
Abercrombie & Fitch Wide Strap Traveler Mini Dress
Price: $56 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $70
J.Crew Ruffle-trim stretch cotton poplin mini dress in gingham
Price: $128 • From: J.Crew
Saks Fifth Avenue Belted Linen Blend Shirtdress
Price: $49.99 • From: Saks OFF 5TH
JEN7 Denim Shirtdress
Price: $79.99 • 67% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $249
By Anthropologie One-Shoulder Waistless Mini Dress
Price: $140 • From: Anthropologie
Summer midi dresses
MAX STUDIO Print Midi Wrap Dress
Price: $39.99 • 59% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $98
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Midi Dress
Price: $88 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $110
RENEE C. Floral Chiffon Midi Dress
Price: $59.99 • 55% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $135
MAX STUDIO Floral Tiered Midi Dress
Price: $49.99 • 68% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $158
Old Navy Waist-Defined Smocked Tiered Midi Cami Dress for Women
Price: $49.99 • From: Old Navy
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Summer Midi Dress Puffy Short Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Tiered Ruffle Dresses
Price: $43.99 • From: Amazon
Summer maxi dresses
Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Linen Bow Back Maxi Dress
Price: $120 • 20% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $150
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Price: $69.90 • From: Quince
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tiered Maxi Dress
Price: $129.90 • From: Quince
MAISON ME Women's Brooklyn Dress, Floral Buttercup
Price: $94.40 • 19% SavingsMaisonetteOriginal: $118
J.Crew Limited-edition crochet maxi sweater-dress
Price: $148 • From: J.Crew
ROMA LABEL Women's Sienna Maxi Dress, Summer Forest Print
Price: $158.40 • 20% SavingsMaisonetteOriginal: $198
J.Crew Alicia cupro-blend racerback slip dress
Price: $168 • From: J.Crew
