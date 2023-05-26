Summer is the perfect time for fun in the sun, trips to the beach and lots of lovely dresses, of course!

Whether you're looking to throw on something cute and comfortable, or are ready to try out a new style, there are plenty of beautiful options for anyone to choose from this season.

Everything from fun florals to stylish minidresses and maxi dresses alike are having a moment. Plus, there are lots of great picks for every occasion and budget.

Not sure where to start? Not to worry! "GMA" has rounded up some of the best styles from top retailers.

See and shop our summer dress picks, just ahead.

Editor's Picks

Summer minidresses

H&M Crochet-look Dress
H&M

H&M Crochet-look Dress

Price: $32.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Dynamite Carrie Crew Neck Mini Dress
Dynamite

Dynamite Carrie Crew Neck Mini Dress

Price: $49.95   From: Dynamite

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Wide Strap Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Wide Strap Traveler Mini Dress

Price: $56 20% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $70
Shop Now

J.Crew Ruffle-trim stretch cotton poplin mini dress in gingham
J.Crew

J.Crew Ruffle-trim stretch cotton poplin mini dress in gingham

Price: $128   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

Saks Fifth Avenue Belted Linen Blend Shirtdress
Saks OFF 5TH

Saks Fifth Avenue Belted Linen Blend Shirtdress

Price: $49.99   From: Saks OFF 5TH

Shop Now

JEN7 Denim Shirtdress
Saks OFF 5TH

JEN7 Denim Shirtdress

Price: $79.99 67% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $249
Shop Now

By Anthropologie One-Shoulder Waistless Mini Dress
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie One-Shoulder Waistless Mini Dress

Price: $140   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now
MORE: The best baby swimsuits and accessories to snag this season

Summer midi dresses

MAX STUDIO Print Midi Wrap Dress
Saks OFF 5TH

MAX STUDIO Print Midi Wrap Dress

Price: $39.99 59% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $98
Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Midi Dress

Price: $88 20% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $110
Shop Now

RENEE C. ​Floral Chiffon Midi Dress
Saks OFF 5TH

RENEE C. ​Floral Chiffon Midi Dress

Price: $59.99 55% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $135
Shop Now

H&M Pleated Tunic Dress
H&M

H&M Pleated Tunic Dress

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

MAX STUDIO Floral Tiered Midi Dress
Saks OFF 5TH

MAX STUDIO Floral Tiered Midi Dress

Price: $49.99 68% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $158
Shop Now

Old Navy Waist-Defined Smocked Tiered Midi Cami Dress for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Waist-Defined Smocked Tiered Midi Cami Dress for Women

Price: $49.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women&#39;s Casual Summer Midi Dress Puffy Short Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Tiered Ruffle Dresses
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Summer Midi Dress Puffy Short Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Tiered Ruffle Dresses

Price: $43.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Summer maxi dresses

Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Linen Bow Back Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Linen Bow Back Maxi Dress

Price: $120 20% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $150
Shop Now

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Quince

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Price: $69.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tiered Maxi Dress
Quince

Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tiered Maxi Dress

Price: $129.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

MAISON ME Women&#39;s Brooklyn Dress, Floral Buttercup
Maisonette

MAISON ME Women's Brooklyn Dress, Floral Buttercup

Price: $94.40 19% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $118
Shop Now

J.Crew Limited-edition crochet maxi sweater-dress
J.Crew

J.Crew Limited-edition crochet maxi sweater-dress

Price: $148   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

ROMA LABEL Women&#39;s Sienna Maxi Dress, Summer Forest Print
Maisonette

ROMA LABEL Women's Sienna Maxi Dress, Summer Forest Print

Price: $158.40 20% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $198
Shop Now

J.Crew Alicia cupro-blend racerback slip dress
J.Crew

J.Crew Alicia cupro-blend racerback slip dress

Price: $168   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

Summer dresses for work

H&M Linen Tie-belt Dress
H&M

H&M Linen Tie-belt Dress

Price: $64.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress
Quince

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress

Price: $49.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

Banana Republic Rhyah Mini Poplin Dress
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Rhyah Mini Poplin Dress

Price: $140   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

Old Navy Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress for Women

Price: $44.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

Mango 100% linen shirty dress
Mango

Mango 100% linen shirty dress

Price: $79.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

Romwe Women&#39;s Short Sleeve V Neck All Over Print High Waist A Line Summer Short Dress
Amazon

Romwe Women's Short Sleeve V Neck All Over Print High Waist A Line Summer Short Dress

Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

MEROKEETY Women&#39;s Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets
Amazon

MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets

Price: $37.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now