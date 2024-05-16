Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care biggies.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as StriVectin, Laura Geller Beauty, and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 75% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
StriVectin: Skin Care
StriVectin is an anti-aging skincare brand that delivers real, visible, clinically proven results. They are the makers of the #1 selling cream exclusively for the neck and decollete in the US. TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream goes beyond a typical moisturizer. The powerful Alpha-3 Peptide technology in this new and upgraded formula addresses slack, sagging skin, horizontal neck lines, dehydrated skin and age spots. The Double Fix for Lips Plumping & Vertical Line Treatment is a 2-in-1 treatment proven to give you visibly fuller, plumper lips and reduce the appearance of stubborn vertical lines around the mouth. Limit three per product. Free shipping!
- $14.50 to $74.50 + Free shipping
- $29 - $149
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/16/2024
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
Go natural or glam with Laura Geller Beauty. This line of cosmetics features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so women of all ages can get gorgeous without the guesswork. From eyes to lips, this assortment has you covered. The Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is their iconic weightless formula that is baked for 24 hours and hand-finished in Italy, giving you the easy application of a powder with the benefits of a cream. Flush your cheeks instantly with the Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush for a gorgeous glow. Tools and palettes are also available, which include the Best of the Best Baked Full Face Basics, featuring three baked eyeshadows; Baked Blush-n-Brighten; and Baked Body Frosting Bronzer. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40.
- $4 - $34.50
- $8 - $69
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/16/2024
Perricone MD: Skin Care
Introducing Perricone MD's all new Cold Plasma Plus Daily Defense Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 35. This is a weightless, multi-tasking powerhouse moisturizer that corrects, prevents and protects against sun damage while promoting the most visible signs of healthy, youthful-looking skin. The Cold Plasma Plus Advanced Eye Cream is an advanced eye cream that promotes the five most visible signs of youthful-looking eyes -- it targets and dramatically improves the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, crow's feet fine lines and loss of firmness. Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy is also available, which is a multi-tasking powerhouse that strengthens, softens and replenishes thin, crepey skin on the hands. Free shipping!
- $14.50 to $74.50 + Free shipping
- $29 - $149
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/16/2024
Flamingo: Hair Remover Tools
Flamingo is an award-winning body hair and care brand that designs products with your body in mind. Their team has spent years listening to the shared experiences of women's personal care rituals and have developed design-forward products to support every unique routine. Choose from a large variety of options including the Disposable Dermaplane Razors, a single-blade facial razor that sweeps away peach fuzz and exfoliates skin, creating an even canvas for skin care and makeup application. For the body, the razors provide a really close, really comfortable shave. The Flamingo razor features five sharp blades, glides strips with aloe and shea butter to help protect skin from irritation, a flexible hinge to hug every curve, and a weighted ergonomic handle made with up to 35% recycled plastic. The Body Hair Removal Cream quickly and gently removes body hair for up to six days -- even on sensitive skin. This includes a spatula applicator for touch-free application and step-by-step instructions. Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free with any four items.
- $3 - $7
- $6 - $14
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/16/2024
Mario Badescu: Skin Care
From the iconic Drying Lotion to refreshing Facial Sprays, Mario Badescu products deliver targeted skin care solutions that are gentle and effective. Mario Badescu products use natural and highly effective ingredients aimed to nourish and revitalize the skin, and many products, such as the Seaweed Night Cream, developed by Mario himself remain top sellers to this day. The Seaweed Night Cream hydrates the skin and enhances skin tone and texture, while promoting skin elasticity. The Vitamin C Serum visibly brightens uneven and dull skin to reveal youthful-looking complexion and the Drying Lotion is an award-winning, on-the-spot surface blemish solution. Skin care sets are also available. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $25.
- $7 - $22.50
- $14 - $45
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/16/2024
Beautystat: Skin Care
Beautystat is a cosmetic chemist-founded skin care company offering science-driven and award-winning formulas for proven, fast results. New to Beautystat, the Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer is a peptide-rich moisturizer uniquely formulated to treat multiple signs of aging by lifting, firming, and smoothing the skin while boosting hydration. Simply smooth onto cleansed skin in morning and evening. Other options include the Universal C Skin Refiner, which is a highly potent pure 20% vitamin C serum that tightens and firms skin, while gently exfoliating to reveal smooth, soft skin. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $14.50 to $62.50 + Free shipping
- $29 - $129
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/16/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Cozy Earth: Pajamas & Loungewear
Lounge in luxury. Cozy Earth's timeless loungewear and pajama styles are crafted with a soft stretch-knit fabric and elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabric is lightweight and so comfortable that you're sure to want to lounge around a little longer. Cozy styles for men and women for home and beyond available.
- $22.50 - $145
- $45 - $290
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/26/2024
Nuovaluce Beauty: Skin Care Tools
Get a facial treatment at home. Nuovaluce microcurrent technology delivers controlled energy three layers deep into the skin to help reactivate natural collagen production. The mini device is conveniently sized for travel to treat skin anywhere. As the microcurrent treatment works to help firm and tone skin, the red-light treatment options on the larger devices target skin tissue to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Both the mini and original devices have five intensity levels to customize sessions. The microcurrent and red light therapy wand plus combines microcurrent vibrations, red light therapy, and gentle warmth in a travel-sized wand. This assortment also includes conductive gel to enhance the effectiveness of the device. Free shipping!
- $50 to $119 + Free Shipping
- $128 - $240
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/19/2024
Butter LONDON: Cosmetics
Butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe, skin-pampering ingredients, including their 10 paraben-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger and healthier nails. They apply the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy used in their nail care to their high-performance makeup collection for the face and lips. Make your nails and skin glow with the Nail and Candle Treatment Bundle featuring the Chelsea Blooms Intensive Nail & Skin Treatment Candle formulated to moisturize with soybean and coconut oils, leaving behind a delightful floral scent.
- $5 - $36
- $20 - $72
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/19/2024
Power Steam Pro: Steamer Set (6-Pieces)
Easily press and deodorize fabrics quickly with the Power Steam Pro, a handheld steamer that works both on hanging and flat garments. No more struggling with the ironing board, running the dryer on repeat or going to work a wrinkled mess. The 2-in-1 design also includes a facial/vaporizer attachment to be used as a facial steamer to help cleanse and moisturize skin while eliminating common ailments such as sinus problems. Lightweight and super durable, this steamer is ideal for home and travel. Free shipping!
- $48 + Free Shipping
- $100
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/19/2024
- •
- Power Steam Pro
Underoutfit: Undergarments
Prioritize your base layer. Underoutfit empowers women by designing comfortable, feel-good undergarments to be worn at every stage of life. Designed for size, body tone and purpose for ease of wear with the ideal amount of support. This assortment offers comfort styles including sport, adjustable and even an everyday shaping cami.
- $19.50 - $27
- $32 - $45
- Valid: 05/16/2024 to 05/19/2024