If you're still trying to figure out your plans for New Year's Eve, why not take matters into your own hands and plan a last-minute party?

We have plenty of tips for doing so quickly and on a budget, from creating a fun atmosphere the second your guests arrive to noshing on a delicious and creative charcuterie board.

Keep scrolling to see and shop our favorite tips and tricks for a fantastic New Year's Eve party at home!

Station 1: A 'Welcome and Wish' wall

A "Welcome and Wish" wall is a great way to make guests comfortable the second they enter your home. Have them write their wishes for the new year on Post-Its, then stick those wishes to a festive background. Make sure to use it as the backdrop for pictures, including silly ones with themed party favors and accessories to get everyone in the celebratory mood.

Station 2: Snacks

Charcuterie boards were on everyone's mind this year, so continue to trend with your own personalized version! Consider adding your friends' favorite snacks, or take inspiration from New Years Rockin' Eve and try a regional delight: cheesecake bites from New York City, plantain chips from Puerto Rico or popcorn from Los Angeles.

Station 3: Midnight celebration

The party really gets going once the clock strikes midnight, so prepare in advance for a big celebration. Fill toilet paper or paper towel tubes with tissue paper and Hershey's Kisses, then wrap in more tissue paper to create a fun party popper that ensures everyone gets a kiss. And don't forget the beverages -- champagne or non-alcoholic sparkling juice work perfectly.

Station 4: Feel-good favors

Prepare your guests for New Year's Day with a handy "hangover kit" that will help them feel refreshed and hydrated as they start 2024.

