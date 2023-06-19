Fans are getting their first look at the upcoming live-adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
The Netflix series, based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, won't premiere until sometime in 2024, but the streamer shared images of four of the main characters, Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko, at Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil over the weekend.
Gordon Cormier stars as Aang, the titular last airbender and the latest in the line of Avatars, who are masters of all four elements -- water, earth, fire and air -- and can manipulate them at will.
Starring as the sibling duo of Katara, a waterbender, and Sokka, Katara's older brother, from the Water Tribe are Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley, respectively.
Dallas Liu stars as Prince Zuko, a firebender and son of Fire Lord Ozai (played by Daniel Dae Kim).
Netflix also released a brief teaser for the series -- which has Albert Kim at the helm as showrunner -- showing the four elements. The title and the 2024 debut date then appear on a piece of fabric blowing in the wind as the glow of a fire can be seen.
The animated series aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons between 2005 and 2008. It won five Annie Awards, an Emmy and a Peabody during its run.
Netflix's series is separate from the projects planned by "Avatar: The Last Airbender" creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who have established Avatar Studios at Netflix.
DiMartino and Konietzko also created the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" sequel series "The Legend of Korra."