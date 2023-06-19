New photos from the upcoming third season of "Bridgerton" have been released.
The images featuring Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington were shared at Netflix's Tudum Event in São Paulo, Brazil, over the weekend.
The new season of Shonda Rhimes' hit series, which is based on author Julia Quinn's book series, will follow Colin and Penelope's love story.
Coughlan told Shondaland that her character is "entering into a woman era this time" in the upcoming season.
"Luke [Newton] and I sharing this experience together has been great because he's someone who completely gets what you're going through, and we can kind of be a united front on stuff," she said. "We can talk about scenes that we're nervous about or whatnot. Obviously, we've had scenes together since the beginning, but it's definitely different this time around."
Along with Coughlan and Newton, other returning cast members include Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie and Martins Imhangbe, among others.
Production for the season began in July 2022.
The release date for the third season of "Bridgerton" has not yet been announced.