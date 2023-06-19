New photos from the upcoming third season of "Bridgerton" have been released.

The images featuring Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington were shared at Netflix's Tudum Event in São Paulo, Brazil, over the weekend.

The new season of Shonda Rhimes' hit series, which is based on author Julia Quinn's book series, will follow Colin and Penelope's love story.

PHOTO: Rupert Young as Lord Jack Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton.
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Rupert Young as Lord Jack Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton.
PHOTO: Otis, Rocco, and Prince Shillingford as Baby Oliver Crane, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in episode 204 of Bridgerton.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Otis, Rocco, and Prince Shillingford as Baby Oliver Crane, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in episode 204 of Bridgerton.

Coughlan told Shondaland that her character is "entering into a woman era this time" in the upcoming season.

"Luke [Newton] and I sharing this experience together has been great because he's someone who completely gets what you're going through, and we can kind of be a united front on stuff," she said. "We can talk about scenes that we're nervous about or whatnot. Obviously, we've had scenes together since the beginning, but it's definitely different this time around."

PHOTO: Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10 of Bridgerton.
Netflix
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10 of Bridgerton.
PHOTO: Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton.
Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton.

Along with Coughlan and Newton, other returning cast members include Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie and Martins Imhangbe, among others.

Production for the season began in July 2022.

The release date for the third season of "Bridgerton" has not yet been announced.