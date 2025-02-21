A baby is on the way for "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Mayci Neeley.
Neeley, who is part of the cast of the hit Hulu series, announced Friday that she is expecting her third child with husband Jacob Neeley.
"Baby #3 is on the way and we couldn't be happier!" the reality star and TikToker wrote in an Instagram post.
The couple are already parents to daughter Harlow, 4, and son Hudson, 9.
In an exclusive interview with People, Neeley said that she and her husband revealed the news to their kids that they were going to have a third sibling an hour before they told the rest of their family.
"We were in California for Christmas break," she said. "I knew that if we told them, they were going to spill the beans to my family, so I had to kind of do a two-in-one. So we told them, I want to say an hour before we told our whole family."
She continued, "My kids are so excited to have a sibling. They already fight over whose baby it is, which is so funny. My daughter, she's like, 'It's my baby!' and my son's like, 'No, it's our baby.' They fight over who is going to change diapers, and I'm like, 'Great, I've got some little helpers.' I'm excited for them, for all of us."
Two years ago, Neeley revealed in a YouTube video that she and her husband were going to start IVF again after having her daughter Harlow via IVF in 2020.
"It's been really exciting," she said. "I think when you do IVF, it's not a fun process. Usually you tell your friends and family that you're doing it, so there are no secrets or surprises. We decided this time not to share it with anyone, not even our family."
News of Neeley's pregnancy comes after two of her "TSLOMW" co-stars revealed in recent days that they are also expecting.
Last week, "TSLOMW" star Jennifer Affleck announced that she is expecting her third baby with husband Zac Affleck.
On Thursday, "TSLOMW" star Mikayla Matthews also announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Jace Terry.
Matthews shared a photo of her and Neeley on her Instagram story on Friday, featuring the two of them showing off their pregnancies.
"Surprise surprise," Matthews wrote.
Ahead of season 2 of the hit show, Neeley said she was excited to show fans a new side of her "in a peaceful era," as well as to familiarize fans with the cast on a "deeper level."
"When you do IVF, you have to be really stress-free, which is not always easy filming a show," she said. "So, I think for me, I'm excited to see people get to know us and our stories more."