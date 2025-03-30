Actor Richard Chamberlain, best-remembered for roles in the hit 1980s' television miniseries "Shōgun" and "The Thorn Birds," has died at the age of 90.
The actor died on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii from complications following a stroke, according to publicist Harlan Boll.
"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure," read a statement from Chamberlain's lifelong partner, Martin Rabbet.
Chamberlain achieved his greatest fame with his starring roles in the 1980s' hit successful miniseries “Shōgun" and “The Thorn Birds."
Born in Los Angeles California in 1934, Chamberlain graduated from Pomona College before beginning his acting career with television roles in the late 1950s and early 1960s following a stint in the U.S. Army.
The actor’s breakout role came in 1961 when he was cast as the lead role of Dr. Kildare in the TV medical drama of the same name, playing the role of the dedicated and scrupulous doctor at Blair General Hospital for five seasons and winning a Golden Globe for best male TV star.
Chamberlain also sang the theme from "Dr. Kildare," titled "Three Stars Will Shine Tonight," and scored a Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hit when it was released as a single, further cementing him as a teen idol.
Some 20 years later, Chamberlain found renewed success when he starred as John Blackthorne in the TV miniseries adaptation of the novel "Shōgun," winning another Golden Globe as the British seaman captured by samurai in 17th century Japan who rises in stature to become an advisor to the titular feudal military ruler.
Chamberlain discussed working with a Japanese cast on “Shōgun” in an interview with the Television Academy.
“They were all extraordinarily wonderful, and you think coming from say no drama or kabuki which was big and theatrical that you might run into sort of over-the-top actors but they weren't. They were great,” said Chamberlain.
Chamberlain followed "Shōgun" by starring in another successful miniseries, 1983’s “The Thorn Birds.” The series focuses on a family who moves to the Australian outback and must contend with their daughter’s relationship to the local priest, played by Chamberlain, who won a third Golden Globe for the role.
Chamberlain also saw success in film, taking on the role of Aramis, one of the Musketeers, in 1973's "The Three Musketeers" as well as two follow-up films: "The Four Musketeers" in 1974 and 1989's "The Return of the Musketeers."
He followed up success on the big screen with roles such as Jason Bourne in the "The Bourne Identity" 1988 two-part TV movie, opposite Jaclyn Smith. Adapted from Robert Ludlum's 1980 novel, Matt Damon took on the role of Bourne in the high-profile film series spanning from 2002 to 2016.
Chamberlain also appeared on Broadway in productions including “Blithe Spirit" in 1987, "My Fair Lady” in 1993, and 1998's "The Sound of Music.”
In later years, Chamberlain appeared in TV series like "Nip/Tuck," "Will & Grace," "Desperate Housewives," "Brothers & Sisters" and "Twin Peaks: The Return."
Chamberlain revealed he was gay in his 2003 memoir, titled "Shattered Love." He told The New York Times in 2014, “When you grow up in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s being gay, it not only ain’t easy, it’s just impossible”
He added, “I assumed there was something terribly wrong with me. And even becoming famous and all that, it was still there.”
Chamberlain is survived by his lifelong partner, Martin Rabbett.