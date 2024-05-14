"Doctor Odyssey," a new medical drama series executive produced by "9-1-1" creator Ryan Murphy,, was announced Tuesday by ABC Entertainment in a release detailing ABC's fall primetime schedule for 2024-2025.
Murphy's new show, which follows the events of a medical team onboard a luxury cruise ship, will star Joshua Jackson of "Dawson's Creek" fame, "Miami Vice" star Don Johnson, and "Hamilton" star Phillipa Soo.
According to the ABC release, Jackson's character Max "is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."
The show will air on ABC on Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. ET after "9-1-1" and before "Grey's Anatomy."
Episodes will be available the day after air on Hulu, according to the release.
Murphy is known for creating several hit television shows in recent years including "Glee," "American Horror Story" and "Nip/Tuck."
Disney is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."