"Grey's Anatomy" will soon be back in action.

The ABC hit show, created by Shonda Rhimes, is coming back for a 21st season after ABC renewed the popular medical drama, "Good Morning America" confirmed Tuesday.

"The loyalty and love of 'Grey's Anatomy' fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," read a statement from Rhimes, provided to ABC News.

'Grey’s Anatomy' is coming back for its 21st season. Anne Marie Fox/Disney

"Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season," Rhimes added.

The announcement extends "Grey's Anatomy" run as the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history, a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the run for the longest running primetime series in ABC history.