If the latest teaser is any indication, Meredith Grey's farewell episode is set to be one of the most emotional and nostalgic episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" yet.

The show's official Instagram account shared a video Thursday -- one week before new episodes resume on Feb. 23 -- that is a culmination of 19 seasons of memorable moments featuring Ellen Pompeo's beloved character.

In the teaser, we're treated to enough familiar faces, popular lines and iconic moments that will get fans' hearts racing.

There are appearances by Meredith's late husband Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey) and her best friend Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) as well as the quotes most associated with those characters, including Meredith telling Derek, "Pick me. Choose me. Love me," and Cristina telling Meredith, "You're my person."

We also see a bookend of sorts, with the likes of Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) welcoming Meredith and her fellow interns in the pilot episode and fast-forwarding to the new group of interns introduced this season, of whom she says she sees "something in them. A spark. A drive. A genius."

"This is the place I will forever call home," Meredith says at the end of the teaser.

ABC On Meredith's last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship.

It was revealed before the show's winter hiatus that Meredith would be moving across the country with her family from Seattle to Boston, where she accepted a job with the Catherine Fox Foundation to research a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

The midseason premiere is set to have Meredith bid farewell to her Grey Sloan friends and family as it marks Pompeo's end as a series regular. Though we won't see Meredith, Pompeo will continue as executive producer and provide voiceover for the episodes.