Shonda Rhimes has addressed Ellen Pompeo's exit from "Grey's Anatomy."

Rhimes, who created "Grey's Anatomy" in 2005, shared a sentimental post to Instagram on Thursday to share her thoughts on Meredith Grey's upcoming departure.

"What a wild ride these past 19 seasons have been," she began. "None of it could have been possible without the incomparable @ellenpompeo, the one and only Meredith Grey."

Giving fans hope that they haven't seen the last of Pompeo's character -- the show's namesake -- the TV icon added, "This isn't a goodbye, it's a see ya later! Can't wait to see what's in store for Ellen, Meredith and Grey Sloan Memorial. #greysanatomy."

Pompeo took to the comments of Rhimes' post, replying, "Thank you Queen!! 😘❤️."

Rhimes' post came not long after Pompeo addressed her "Grey's Anatomy" exit.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back."

Pompeo also teased that this won't be the last time viewers will see Meredith, the character she has played for more than 400 episodes, telling fans, "This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE 🙏🏼❤️."

Ahead of season 19, it was revealed that Pompeo would have a more limited role, appearing in only eight episodes while staying on as executive producer and continuing to provide voiceover narration all season long.

Meredith officially announced her departure in the midseason finale, which aired Nov. 10. A teaser for the midseason premiere, which airs Feb. 23, 2023, shows Meredith bidding a fond farewell to her Grey Sloan Memorial co-workers.