Kate Walsh recently revealed she is engaged -- seemingly accidentally -- on social media.

The "Grey's Anatomy" actress introduced boyfriend Andrew Nixon as "my fiancé" during a recent Instagram Live with her "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman, in honor of the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," Walsh, who turns 55 on Oct. 13, told Brenneman, panning the camera over to Nixon as he walked in the door, smiled and waved.

"She just 100% outed your engagement," Brenneman said, referring to her pal's slip up.

"I did," Walsh responded. "I just outed our engagement."

John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE Kate Walsh attends the opening night screening of "Sell By" during NewFest Film Festival at SVA Theater on Oct. 23, 2019 in New York City.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Walsh's representative for comment.

Walsh was previously married to Alex Young from 2007 to 2010.

Those missing Walsh on "Grey's Anatomy" will be pleased to hear that, after reprising her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in three episodes last season, she'll be back in a recurring role for season 19, premiering tonight, Oct. 6, on ABC.

Addison will make her first appearance this season in the third episode.