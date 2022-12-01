"Grey's Anatomy" fans can now see where star Ellen Pompeo spends her time when she isn't on set.

Pompeo, who has starred as Meredith Grey on the ABC medical drama for more than 400 episodes since the show premiered in 2005, gave Architectural Digest a tour of her Malibu home where she lives with husband Chris Ivery and their children Stella Luna, 13, Sienna May, 8, and Eli Christopher, 6.

The actress purchased the midcentury modern home, designed by architects Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman and decorated by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, from "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman in 2013.

In the video tour, Pompeo took the cameras around the property's stunning rooms and also gave insight into her home life as a mom -- starting with the oversized bed in her and Ivory's bedroom.

"My husband wanted a custom-made bed so that all the kids, we could all sleep in here together on the weekends," she noted. "So the bed is extra big and this is where we watch movies and we light a fire and lay in bed, all of us, and fight over which movie to watch."

Pompeo showed off the backgammon table in her kids' bedroom as well as the fire pit in the backyard where they make s'mores from the bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

One of the most memorable moments came when Pompeo pointed out the photography on the wall of the guest bedroom, featuring images of "very important moments in Black history," including figures such as Diana Ross, Martin Luther King Jr., Grace Jones, The Supremes and more.

"Obviously my children are Black and it's really important for me to have lots of representation in the artwork," she explained. "Usually I really make an effort to have it be predominantly Black artists or have the subjects of it be Black people who have made such an impact on our history here in the United States."

Pompeo also opened up about her decision to step away from "Grey's Anatomy" during the show's 19th season, telling the magazine, "I am entering a very exciting phase of my life, if I do say so myself."