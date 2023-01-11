ABC released a new promo on Wednesday for Ellen Pompeo's farewell episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

The midseason premiere, an episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun," is centered around Meredith Grey's (Pompeo) last day at Grey Sloan Memorial as she says goodbye to her loved ones in Seattle.

"This is where I learned to be a doctor. This is the place where I found my family. The place where I fell in love," Meredith says in the voiceover for the promo, as we see a flashback of her from throughout her journey on "Grey's Anatomy," including a shot of her from her first day as an intern, a shot of her with her "person" (Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh), a shot of her with her sisters Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and a shot of her with her late husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey).

ABC A still of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) from an upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

"Sometimes change is good, sometimes change is everything," Meredith says.

Later, when Meredith is toasted by her co-workers during her "goodbye surprise," she jokes, "You know I'll probably be here next week."

We also see what is sure to be an emotional moment between Meredith and Miranda (Chandra Wilson), her mentor and friend.

According to the episode's description, Nick (Scott Speedman) will confront Meredith about "the future of their relationship."

Elsewhere, the interns (Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis and Niko Terho) compete to scrub in on a "groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure" and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) has an "important question" for Teddy (Kim Raver).

Pompeo has confirmed fans will see her again in the season 19 finale. She is also staying on "Grey's Anatomy" as executive producer and will continue to lend her voice to the show's iconic narration.