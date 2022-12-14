Ellen Pompeo is opening up about her decision to leave "Grey's Anatomy" in the show's 19th season.

Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Tuesday, the actress -- who has been on "Grey's" since it premiered in 2005, playing Meredith Grey for more than 400 episodes -- said that while she feels "super happy" to be stepping back, the show "has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience."

"Listen, it's just, I gotta mix it up a little bit," she continued. "I'm 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new...."

Pompeo added, "I mean, 19 years, that's more than people keep their kids in their house. Like, people keep their kids in their house until they're 18 and then they send them off to college. So this is like me like going away to college."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Ellen Pompeo attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress said she's going to focus on spending time with her family, including husband Chris Ivery and their three children, as well as starring in a limited series for Hulu this spring.

"I have a lot that I'm doing. I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them," she said.

She also teased her upcoming show as "a very cool, kind of crazy, true story."