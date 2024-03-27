Shonda Rhimes' daughter is in for the ride of a lifetime.

The famed TV producer shared in an Instagram post on March 26 that one of her three daughters recently started watching "Grey's Anatomy" for the first time.

Shonda Rhimes attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"My not so tiny human started watching @greysabc for the first time yesterday," she wrote. "My brain is breaking."

"I am dead. DEAD," Rhimes continued. "But so glad she's getting to see the women her mom created. #GreysAnatomy."

"Grey's Anatomy," created by Rhimes, premiered on March 27, 2005, and is currently airing its milestone 20th season on ABC.

The series, the longest-running primetime medical drama, has given TV fans beloved female characters like Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzy Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) -- and those are just the series regulars from season 1.

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy." Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images

Someone tell Rhimes' daughter to buckle up and prepare to have her heart broken -- remember that season 5 finale? -- and put back together -- blue post-it note, anyone? -- over and over again.

"Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.