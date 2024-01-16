If "Grey's Anatomy" fans didn't have enough to celebrate with season 20 on the horizon, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards gave them more!

On Monday night, a star-studded assembly of "Grey's" favorite vets reunited onstage to present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, which ultimately went to Paul Walter Hauser for his role in "Black Bird."

(L-R) Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan.15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actors Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens Jr. took a moment to commemorate the iconic medical drama series, which has been nominated previously for 39 Emmys, with five wins.

During Monday night's presentation, the cast paid tribute to the fans who supported them every step of the way.

"When the first episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' aired in March of 2005, I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew she would create a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," Pompeo said.

Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"You stayed with us through plane crashes, earthquakes and a global pandemic," Wilson said.

She added, "Therefore, we are officially the longest primetime medical drama in TV history.

Chandra Wilson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Grey's Anatomy" premiered in March 2005 and has now run for 19 seasons, with it's 20th season set to air this spring. A number of new residents -- including Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis and Niko Terho -- were added to the series last season.

Ellen Pompeo attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Grey's Anatomy" returns for season 20 Thursday, March 14, on ABC.