"Grey's Anatomy" fans have something to celebrate as the year comes to a close: a first look at the season 20 premiere!

A jam-packed 30-second teaser for the episode, airing March 14 on ABC, dropped Friday, surprising everyone by opening on none other than the show's titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who departed as a series regular last season.

"What are you waiting for? Let's go," Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) says, a playful moment that addresses the show's delayed return due to this year's actors and writers strikes, which brought Hollywood to a screeching halt for months.

Miranda later tells Meredith that the interns are in trouble, referring to the crop of new characters introduced last year that includes Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho).

"Which one of you am I firing?" Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) asks the group.

We then see a montage of moments from the last season finale that left fans on the edge of their seats, including Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) confessing their love for each other, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) being tempted to drink, Simone and Lucas hooking up, and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) in critical condition after fainting during surgery.

Check out the teaser here:

"Grey's Anatomy" returns for season 20 on Thursday, March 14, on ABC.