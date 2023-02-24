It's the end of an era.

"Grey's Anatomy" said goodbye to Ellen Pompeo during the Feb. 23 episode, which saw Meredith Grey -- the character she has played for more than 400 episodes since the show premiered in 2005 -- leave Seattle and move to Boston with her children.

It was an emotional hour of television, but one that doesn't mean the end of Pompeo's involvement in the iconic ABC series, which is the longest-running primetime medical drama on television. Pompeo is staying on as executive producer.

And while it is true Meredith is gone -- at least for now -- we'll still feel her presence in every episode thanks to Pompeo's voiceover narration, a staple of the show since its very beginning.

While the pivotal episode featured plenty of farewells for Pompeo, she also got plenty of tributes from her co-stars on social media, too.

Keep reading to see how the "Grey's Anatomy" cast marked Pompeo's exit as Meredith.

Shonda Rhimes

"What a journey these 19 seasons have been! Wouldn’t trade them (or you) for the world," Shonda Rhimes, who created "Grey's Anatomy," said. "Beyond excited for your next chapter. See you later, Dr. Grey. ❤️."

James Pickens Jr.

James Pickens Jr., who is one of only two actors, along with co-star Chandra Wilson, who has been on the show since the pilot, shared a video montage of moments from the many years he's worked with Pompeo.

"Ellen, you took words off the page of some talented writers and breathed life into a character who became part of the lexicon of our culture," he wrote. "Hell of a ride! Thank you! Much love."

Caterina Scorsone

"What a wild ride. Learned to buckle up and bootie up from the best. Luckiest Little Sister," Caterina Scorsone wrote, sharing a glam photo of her and Pompeo.

Kelly McCreary

Kelly McCreary shared a selfie with Pompeo and got sentimental in a post.

"@EllenPompeo you are one of one," she wrote. "Thank you for your warm embrace, for sharing wisdom and game, for all the sugar AND all the spice! Onto the next iconic adventure!! Wishing you the absolute best! ♥️🥂."

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams shared a video with "Good Morning America" in which he praised Pompeo for the legacy she is leaving behind and her impact on fans.

"Congratulations, for real," he said. "For you to have put so much into this character and have so many people around the planet be able to relate and see themselves in your work is legendary."

See the full video below:

Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd shared a selfie with Pompeo and wrote, "Me and Ellster McDellster! Been quite the road Ell. You are missed, queen. Till we see you again !! Xoxox @greysabc #badass #ellenpompeo."

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh shared a few photos of her and Pompeo from throughout the years in a heartfelt post.

"My buddy, my gal pal, my 'sister wife' 😂…To know u is to love u @EllenPompeo, and reuniting for ur last season on @GreysABC has truly been the best fever dream," she wrote. "Happy trails my dear friend! ❤️😘🩺."

Jake Borelli

"You can't out legend a legend. Thanks for all the lessons @ellenpompeo ✨💛✨," Jake Borelli wrote alongside a scene of him and Pompeo from the show.

Anthony Hill

For his post, Anthony Hill gushed about working with Pompeo and gushed about working with her.

"I cannot say enough about this woman right here. She's a blessing to countless people, and I'm one of them. Thank you for giving us Meredith Grey. Looking forward to your next chapter E.P. 🖤🖤," he wrote.

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. shared a photo of him with Pompeo and the rest of his fellow interns, played by Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis and Adelaide Kane.

"The day is here. Thank you @ellenpompeo for welcoming us into the @greysabc family!" he shared on behalf of the other newbies this season. "You have left us with so much to look back on and more to look forward to."