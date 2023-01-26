"Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" showrunner Krista Vernoff is exiting both series after their current 19th and sixth seasons, respectively.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run 'Grey's Anatomy' for the past six years and 'Station 19' for the last four," Vernoff said in a statement. "The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated."

Vernoff paid tribute to the "two extraordinary casts" she works with and the "two brilliant writers rooms" she leads, as well as calling out the crews who "work magic week after week."

"I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support," Vernoff continued. "The last time I left 'Grey's Anatomy,' I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it. So I'm not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I'm saying 'See you in seven seasons.'"

Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images Grey's Anatomy stars Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo and James Picken Jr. celebrate with showrunner Krista Vernoff the 400th episode of TVs longest-running primetime medical drama with a cake-cutting ceremony in Los Angeles, Monday, May 2, 2022.

Vernoff was a part of the "Grey's Anatomy" creative team for the show's first seven seasons until stepping away, eventually returning as showrunner beginning with season 14. Vernoff has led "Station 19" since the spin-off's third season.

"Krista's creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' to continue to flourish," "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work. She will always remain part of the Shondaland family."

In addition to Vernoff's departure, "Grey's Anatomy" fans are also bracing for Ellen Pompeo's big goodbye as Meredith Grey in the season 19 midseason premiere, which airs Feb. 23 on ABC.