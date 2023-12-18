Patrick Dempsey is thankful for everything that has come from him playing the ever-McDreamy Derek Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy" for 11 seasons.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" Monday to talk about his new movie, "Ferrari," People's reigning "Sexiest Man Alive" reflected on what the Shonda Rhimes-created series -- now heading into its milestone 20th season -- gave him and the impact it has had on its fans.

"['Grey's Anatomy'] has really inspired so many people to go into the medical profession and has given me the platform to be able to do the 'Ferrari' movie and to be able to have [the 'Sexiest Man Alive' title]," he said. "I think that's been the biggest gift coming out of that show, is to be able to do something positive and give back."

Patrick Dempsey in a scene from "Grey's Anatomy," in 2008. Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, FILE

One of the ways he has given back is by establishing the Dempsey Center in his home state of Maine. The project, founded in 2008, was inspired by his mother Amanda, who died from cancer in 2014.

Dempsey said the center's goal is to support people impacted by cancer, saying, "We don't treat the disease, we treat the person holistically with wrap-around care."

"We do spend so much time and energy on research and developing the drugs that are important, but we forget about healing the human being," he continued. "Not only the patient but the family and everyone around them that's been impacted."

When he isn't portraying doctors on TV or striving to help those whose lives have been affected by cancer, Dempsey also has a passion for professional race car driving -- something he's done for over a decade and tapped into for "Ferrari."

"It was the best job I've ever had in my life," he said of making the film, which centers on the story of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, played in the film by Adam Driver. "I was in Italy driving cars, making a movie with Michael Mann, having great food, cycling on the weekend. It was an extraordinary experience with some great actors."

Patrick Dempsey appears on "Good Morning America," on Dec. 18, 2023. ABC News

Dempsey dyed his hair platinum blond to play real-life Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi in "Ferrari," and put his love for driving to the test by doing all of the stunt driving himself in the film.

"My proudest credit is at the end if you look [at the credits] I'm part of the stunt drivers," he said. "The stunt coordinator called me early and goes, 'Do you want to do all the driving?' I go, 'Absolutely.'"

"The movie itself, I think, is quite special," he continued. "Yes, it's about cars, but it's much more than that. It's about passion, about sacrifice and about loss. If you're going in expecting great racing, you'll get that, but you'll also have a great human story as well."

"Ferrari" releases in theaters on Christmas Day.