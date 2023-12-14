Patrick Dempsey made the recent premiere of "Ferrari" a family affair.

The actor, who stars in the Michael Mann-directed film, attended the event Tuesday at the Directors Guild of America with his wife Jillian Dempsey and their children Talula Fyfe Dempsey, Darby Galen Dempsey and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey.

The family were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet.

Sullivan Dempsey, Talula Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Jillian Fink and Darby Dempsey attend the premiere of Neon's "Ferrari" at Directors Guild Of America on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Jc Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jillian Dempsey took to Instagram later to share moments from the premiere.

"Last night's red carpet family affair for the premiere of @ferrarithemovie to support @patrickdempsey and that beautiful film," she wrote in the caption of a post.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend the premiere of Neon's "Ferrari" at Directors Guild Of America on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Jc Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dempsey also posed for photos Tuesday night with his "Ferrari" co-stars Shailene Woodley, Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Gabriel Leone.

The actor portrays Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming movie, which is based on the 1991 biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine" by Brock Yates.

Actors Patrick Dempsey, Shailene Woodley, director Michael Mann, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Gabriel Leone arrive for the "Ferrari" premiere at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles, December 12, 2023. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The film follows Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari in the events of the summer of 1957, the year after his son Alfredo Ferrari died, and the year he entered his racing team into the famed Mille Miglia.

Driver portrays Enzo Ferrari in the film, while Cruz portrays his wife Laura Ferrari.