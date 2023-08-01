Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian are celebrating their 24th anniversary.
The actor marked his relationship milestone with his wife, a professional makeup artist and clean beauty line founder, by sharing a photo of them that he captioned, "24 years !! What an amazing path we have been on!"
Alongside the post, shared Monday, he added, "Love you ! Happy anniversary."
Jillian Dempsey also shared a photo of her husband Monday, which she captioned, "Happy 24th anniversary Paddy, our hike was incredible 😂 🐝."
The photo shows Patrick Dempsey standing next to a National Park Service sign for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which reads "Area closed due to aggressive bees. Stay out!"
Jillian Dempsey also shared a photo of the flowers her husband sent her for their anniversary.
Jillian and Patrick Dempsey share three children, 21-year-old daughter Talula Fyfe Dempsey and 16-year-old twin boys Sullivan Patrick Dempsey and Darby Galen Dempsey.
The couple, who married in 1999, briefly split 15 years into their marriage but reconciled shortly after. In 2016, Dempsey opened up about making it work, telling People, "Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of ... I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started."