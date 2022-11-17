Patrick Dempsey's night out at the "Disenchanted" premiere was a family affair.

The actor hit the red carpet for his upcoming Disney+ movie on Wednesday night in Los Angeles with wife Jillian, a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur, and their 20-year-old daughter Talula in tow.

For the star-studded event, Dempsey wore a full look from Italian design house Brunello Cucinelli, Jillian opted for a strapless black gown and Talula went with a black gown with cutouts.

Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images Patrick Dempsey, wife Jillian Fink and daughter Talula Fyfe Dempsey attend the premiere of Disney's "Disenchanted" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Nov.16, 2022.

Talula is the eldest of the couple's three children.

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey are also parents to 15-year-old twin boys Sullivan and Darby, who were not seen on the red carpet Wednesday evening.

Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Patrick Dempsey and Talula Fyfe Dempsey attend Disney's "Disenchanted" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.

In the long-awaited "Enchanted" sequel, Dempsey reprises his role as Robert, the now-husband to Amy Adams' character Giselle.

The film picks up 15 years after "Enchanted" and shows the family's transition from the city to the suburbs.

"Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever," the film's synopsis reads. "Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

Adams also shined on the carpet in a purple gown by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a plunging neckline.

FilmMagic via Getty Images Amy Adams attends Disney's "Disenchanted" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The cast, which also includes Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and more, posed together for plenty of snaps on the carpet.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams arrive at the premiere of Disney's "Disenchanted" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 16, 2022.

