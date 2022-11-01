The official trailer for "Disenchanted" is here!

The long-awaited "Enchanted" sequel, premiering this month exclusively on Disney+, reunites Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden and picks up more than 10 years after Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed.

The new trailer shows the couple transitioning from city life to the suburbs, which Gisele struggles with, leading her to look to "the magic of Andalasia for help."

Disney Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action "Disenchanted," 2022.

In the process, she accidentally ends up "transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy," according to the film's synopsis.

"Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

The trailer also gives a sneak peek at some of the film's new characters, played by a star-studded list of names including Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

The live-action musical comedy premieres Nov. 18 on Disney+.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.