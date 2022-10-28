November is packed with highly anticipated new releases on Disney+.

"Disenchanted," the long-awaited sequel to "Enchanted," arrives on the streaming platform on Nov. 18. The sequel reunites Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden and picks up 15 years after Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed.

Another arrival that's sure to bring some major nostalgia is the arrival of "The Santa Clauses," the new limited series in which Tim Allen returns as Santa and Scott Calvin. The two-episode premiere is available to stream on Nov. 16.

Also arriving on Nov. 16 is the premiere of "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," the new National Geographic original series in which Hemsworth will take on "a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body."

The concert event "ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM" is another arrival you certainly won't want to miss. The special concert experience will feature John performing live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of November arrivals on Disney+ below.

Nov. 2

"Airport Security" (season 1, season 2, season 3)

"Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog" (season 2)

"Critter Fixers: Country Vets" (season 4)

"Dino Ranch" (season 2, 6 episodes)

"Locked Up Abroad" (season 3 - 9 episodes, season 4 - 3 episodes, season 5, season 6, season 7, season 8, season 9 - 10 episodes, season 10 - 10 episodes, season 11)

"To Catch a Smuggler" (season 1, season 2, season 3)

"Donna Hay Christmas" - premiere - all episodes streaming

"Andor" - episode 9

"The Mighty Ducks Game Changers" - episode 206 "Twigs"

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" - episode 203 "A Gold Bar in Fort Knox"

"Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - episode 3

Nov. 3

"Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" - premiere

Nov. 4

"The Gift'

"Ocean's Breath"

"Saving Notre Dame"

"Shortsgiving"

"Director by Night" - premiere

"Marvel Studios Legends" - "King T'Challa," "Princess Shuri," "The Dora Milaje"

Nov. 7

"Dancing with the Stars" - episode 9 (live)

Nov. 9

"Breakthrough" (season 1, season 2)

"Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown" (season 1)

"The Incredible Dr. Pol" (season 21)

"The Lion Ranger" (season 1)

"World's Deadliest" (season 3)

"The Montaners" - 5-episode premiere

"Save Our Squad with David Beckham" - season 1 premiere - all episodes streaming

"Zootopia+" (Shorts) - premiere - all shorts streaming

"Andor" - episode 10

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" - episode 207 "Spirit of the Ducks Part 2"

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" - episode 204 "Free of Pointless Command"

"Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - episode 4

Nov. 11

"Eyewitness: D-Day"

"Fire of Love"

"Mary Poppins Returns" (sing-along version)

"Port Security: Hamburg"

"Sea of Shadows"

Nov. 14

"Dancing with the Stars" - episode 10 (live)

Nov. 16

"Atlas of Cursed Places" (season 1)

"Ice Road Rescue" (season 6)

"Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals" (season 2, 11 episodes)

"Ultimate Survival WWII" (season 1)

"Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" - season 1 premiere - all episodes streaming

"The Santa Clauses" - 2-episode premiere

"Andor" - episode 11

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" - episode 208 "Trade Rumors"

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" - episode 205 "Blank Expression"

"Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - episode 5

"World's Deadliest Snakes" (season 1)

Nov. 18

"Game of Sharks"

"Genoa Bridge Disaster"

"Me & Mickey" (Shorts) (season 1, 20 episodes)

"Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog" (season 1)

"Mickey Mousekersize" (season 1)

"Virus Hunters"

"Best in Snow" - premiere

"Disenchanted" - premiere

"Mickey: The Story of a Mouse" - premiere

"The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse' - premiere

Nov. 20

"ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM" - original concert event (7:30 p.m. PST - live red carpet; 8-10 p.m. PST - concert)

Nov. 21

"Dancing with the Stars" - finale - episode 11 (live)

Nov. 23

"Egypt with the World's Greatest Explorer" (season 1)

"Last of the Giants: Wild Fish" (season 1)

"Puppy Dog Pals" (season 5, 2 episodes)

"The Villains of Valley View" (season 1, 4 episodes)

"Witness to Disaster" (season 1)

"World's Deadliest: Jaws and Sins" (season 1)

"Andor" - Season Finale - episode 12

"Daddies On Request" - premiere - all episodes streaming

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" - episode 209 "Summer Breezers"

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" - episode 206 "Commitment to All Things Cozy"

"The Santa Clauses" - "Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood"

"Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - episode 6

Nov. 25

"Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force" (special)

"Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean" (special)

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" - premiere

Nov. 28

"Mickey Saves Christmas"

Nov. 30

"Buried Secrets of WWII" (season 1)

"Firebuds" (season 1, 3 episodes)

"Spidey and His Amazing Friends" (season 2, 4 episodes)

"The Witch Doctor Will See You Now" (season 1)

"Willow" - premiere - episode 1

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" - episode 210 "Lights Out"

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" - episode 207 "A Joyful Lens"

"The Santa Clauses" - "Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause"

"Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!" - episode 7