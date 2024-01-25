It seems Katherine Heigl, just like all of us, still isn't over that mini "Grey's Anatomy" reunion at the 75th Emmy Awards.

The Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slideshow looking back at her night out with husband Josh Kelley and her former co-stars -- plus a few special celebrity run-ins.

"Last week it was the magical whirlwind that is the Emmys," she wrote in the caption. "Hit the red carpet all glammed up and camera-ready with my incredible husband @joshbkelley. Then the small matter of a reunion with my beloved Grey's family. It was wonderful to catch up with everyone! Such a joy to share the stage with them again."

Heigl joined Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers and James Pickens Jr. onstage at the Emmys in a special moment. Missing from the original crew were Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight and Patrick Dempsey.

The "27 Dresses" actress also shouted out a couple "fan moment[s]" she had with "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" actor Harrison Ford and "Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe.

"Great vibes, unforgettable night!" she wrote.

"Grey's Anatomy" returns for its landmark 20th season March 14 on ABC.