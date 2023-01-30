Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.

The Maroon 5 singer and model now officially have a family of five. They are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, who is 6, and 4-year-old Gio Grace.

The couple, who wed in 2014, have not publicly announced the details regarding their third child's sex.

They have also not revealed their child's name or any additional details on the birth.

Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, Nov. 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Throughout her pregnancy, Prinsloo regularly took to social media to share photos, with the last photo, posted Jan. 5, showing her lounging in bed while wearing a bikini. She captioned the update "TICK tock.." with a seedling emoji.

Levine faced cheating accusations last year, though he maintained that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line."

He shared a statement online at the time emphasizing his commitment to his family.