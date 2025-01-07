Adrien Brody is reflecting on his his first Golden Globe win and sharing gratitude for his role in "The Brutalist" after taking home best actor in a motion picture drama at the award show this weekend.
The actor joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday morning to discuss his win and his appreciation for the role he played in "The Brutalist."
"I have had a very blessed career. I've had a lot of wonderful work, I've had some real epic highlights," he said. "When you're able to set the bar high, it's challenging to find things that are as complex and meaningful and fulfilling."
"To find a protagonist like this character and a film thats so creative and artistic and relevant is very challenging. And it takes a movie of this magnitude tov even have the potential to be received like this. I just was so -- I feel very blessed and moved to have even have been a part of this," Brody continued.
Brody also shared why the film was so personal to him as the descendant of a Hungarian immigrant who comes to America from Hungary in search of a better life, just like the film's main character.
"Everything that was laid before I had the privilege of being born here and becoming an American actor and having this remarkable life, I have to honor," Brody said, adding "I never take any of that for granted. So I'm incredibly grateful for that struggle."
Brody also thanked his family in his acceptance speech on Sunday. "To my mom and dad who are here tonight, oh my goodness, you always hold me up," he said. "I often credit my mother for her influence on me as an artist, but Dad, you are the foundation of this family and all this love that I receive flows back to you."
On "Good Morning America," Brody also shared that he almost missed his chance at the film, as he was initially not cast.
"And then covid happened and things had been conceived again in a new iteration, casting changed and I was fortunate to be cast in this," he said.
Along with Brody's win, "The Brutalist" took home some of the night's top awards on Sunday, winning best motion picture (drama), while director Brady Corbet took home best director.
"The Brutalist" centers on Brody’s character László Toth, who escapes World War II Europe and travels to America in search of a new life before he is discovered as an architectural talent.
Alongside Brody, "The Brutalist" stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, and more.