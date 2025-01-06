When Adrien Brody won his first Golden Globe Award on Sunday in Los Angeles, he tearfully acknowledged his fellow actors and close supporters, but he also made sure to thank his parents Sylvia Plachy and Elliot Brody, as well as his partner Georgina Chapman.
Brody won for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for his portrayal of architect László Tóth in the film "The Brutalist," which also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé and Alessandro Nivola.
"I'm deeply humbled by this," Brody, 51, said in his acceptance speech, before praising his fellow nominees Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan, as well as the cast and crew of "The Brutalist," his agents and A24, which distributed the film in the U.S.
Brody then took a moment to share a personal message to his loved ones.
"To my mom and dad who are here tonight, oh my goodness, you always hold me up," he said. "I often credit my mother for her influence on me as an artist, but Dad, you are the foundation of this family and all this love that I receive flows back to you."
Brody's father is a retired history professor while his mother is a photographer, whose most recent work is featured in the "American, born Hungary" group exhibition, on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this January.
Brody then thanked his girlfriend Chapman, a fashion designer and actress, and the co-founder of the brand Marchesa.
"To my beautiful and amazing partner Georgina, your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity are a daily reminder of how to be," he continued. "I would not be standing here before you if it wasn't for you."
Brody wrapped up his acceptance speech by touching on his maternal family's history and its influence on his life.
"[László Tóth's] journey is very reminiscent of my mother's and my ancestral journey of fleeing the horrors of war and coming to this great country," Brody said, referencing his character from "The Brutalist." "I owe so much to my mother and my grandparents for their sacrifice, and although I do not know fully how to express all of the challenges that you have faced and experienced and the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country, I hope that this work stands to lift you up a bit and to give you a voice. I'm so grateful. I will cherish this moment forever. Thank you."
Brody was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2003 for best performance by an actor in a motion picture (drama) for his portrayal of Jewish Polish pianist and composer Wladyslaw Szpilman in "The Pianist," a role that earned him an Academy Award for best actor that same year.