The 82nd Golden Globes are just around the corner, and there is plenty to look forward to.
Stars from across Hollywood will converge in Los Angeles, where the best in movies and television will be honored for their work.
Denzel Washington, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Hugh Grant and more are among the big names nominated for the night's top recognitions.
Read on to see who will be hosting the event, who is up for some of the awards that will be given out and where to see all the action unfold from "Hollywood's Party of the Year."
When are the 2025 Golden Globes?
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Where are the 2025 Golden Globes?
The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Who is hosting the 2025 Golden Globes?
The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by actress and comedian Nikki Glaser.
"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)," Glaser stated in an August release announcing her as host.
Glaser is known for her work on her reality show "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?", "The Nikki Glaser Podcast," her appearance at "The Roast of Tom Brady" and more.
Which films are nominated for awards at the 2025 Golden Globes?
"Emilia Pérez" leads in the film categories with 10 nominations at this year's Golden Globes. Following the Spanish-language musical is director Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist." which is up for seven awards, and "Conclave," the story of the search for a new pope, with six nods.
The films recognized for best motion picture (drama) include "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Nickel Boys" and "September 5."
The titles in contention for best motion picture (musical or comedy) include "Anora," "Challengers," "Emilia Pérez," "A Real Pain," "The Substance" and "Wicked."
Which television shows are up for awards at the 2025 Golden Globes?
"The Bear," which leads all television shows with five nominations, and "Abbott Elementary" are up for best television series (musical or comedy) along with "The Gentlemen," "Hacks," "Nobody Wants This" and "Only Murders in the Building."
On the drama side, "The Day of the Jackal," "The Diplomat" "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Shōgun," "Slow Horses" and "Squid Game" are up for the top award.
Which stars are up for awards at the 2025 Golden Globes?
The star-studded list of nominees includes actors from all recent eras of film and television.
Denzel Washington is up for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for his role in "Gladiator II." Demi Moore is up for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her lead role in "The Substance," and Timothée Chalamet is nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for "A Complete Unknown."
Also included in the list of nominations are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for their respective roles in "Wicked," as well as Selena Gomez, who is nominated for both best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Emilia Perez" and best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) for "Only Murders in the Building."
Other television stars nominated for a Golden Globe include Donald Glover, who is up for best actor (drama) for "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"; Javier Bardem, who is nominated for his supporting role in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"; and Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, who are nominated for their starring performances in the comedy series "Nobody Wants This."
Who are this year's first-time nominees at the Golden Globes?
There are 26 first-time Golden Globes nominees this year. They include Brody, Grande, Anna Sawai, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña.
The remaining first-time nominees include Glaser, Cooper Koch, Cristin Milioti, Fernanda Torres, Gabriel LaBelle, Jack Lowden, Jesse Plemons, Jessica Gunning, Kali Reis, Karla Sofía Gascón, Liza Colón-Zayas, Maya Erskine, Mikey Madison, Richard Gadd, Seth Meyers, Tadanobu Asano and Yuriy Borisov.
Where can I find a complete list of 2025 Golden Globe nominees?
Check out the entire list of Golden Globe nominees here.
