Demi Moore, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande are among the stars reacting to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations.
Moore took to Instagram to share two videos celebrating nominations for "The Substance," including a personal nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) and the film's nomination for best motion picture (musical or comedy).
"The best news to wake up to — @trythesubstance was nominated for five @goldenglobes!!" wrote Moore in the caption of the post. "Truly honored to be nominated and so proud of this film. Congratulations to Margaret and Coralie, and all the other nominees 🎉🥳." Moore also posted an Instagram story congratulating director Coralie Fargeat and co-star Margaret Qualley on their nominations.
Washington detailed his experience filming "Gladiator II" -- the film that earned him his 11th nomination, the most of any Black performer at the Golden Globes -- after being nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category.
"Before I even worked with Sir Ridley Scott, I was a fan of his movies and his talent. But then he invited me into his tent (most recently into his Colosseum of GLADIATOR II) and the entire experience has been stunning," Washington said in a statement. "The sheer size of this particular production and the incredible cast of actors and crew he assembled, not to mention what he literally built of ancient Rome, humbles me – it humbled me every day on set. And giving me Macrinus – to embody, to enjoy, to create – what an incredible honor this is, and has been."
There are 26 first-time Golden Globes nominees this year, some of which include Adam Brody, Anna Sawai, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña.
Three performers are also double acting nominees this year, including Kate Winslet (for "Lee" and "The Regime"), Sebastian Stan (for "The Apprentice" and "A Different Man") and Selena Gomez (for "Emelia Pérez" and "Only Murders in the Building").
See how more stars are reacting to their nominations here:
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman shared a statement reacting to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for her work in "Babygirl."
"Wow!!!! Thank you to the members of The Golden Globes. I am so grateful to be included on this extraordinary list of nominees and to Halina Reijn for trusting me with the role of Romy," she said. "I share this with Harris, Antonio, Sophie and the entire cast of BABYGIRL."
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande shared a reaction to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in "Wicked" to her Instagram story.
"oh my goodness oh my goodness… i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes. crying (of course) … It's impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement," she wrote. "and congratulations to my brilliant, dear sister @cynthiaerivo, and all of our Ozian family on this celebration of our work. i can't possibly express my gratitution."
"Wicked" is up for four nominations total.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez shared a video to her Instagram story of the moment she found out she was nominated for her work in "Emilia Pérez." She also shared a statement about what that nomination as well as her nod for "Only Murders in the Building" mean to her.
"I am truly grateful and humbled to be nominated for two different projects that mean the world to me," she said. "This recognition inspires me and motivates me to work even harder. Couldn't be prouder of my Emilia Perez and Only Murders family!"
"Only Murders in the Building" is the second most-nominated project on the TV side with four nominations. "The Bear" leads TV nominations with five nods.
"Emilia Pérez" is the most-nominated film of the year, having scored 10 nods in total.
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant shared a statement reacting to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in "Heretic."
"I feel like a gate crasher. But a very warmly received one," he said. "Massive thanks to the Golden Globes and to Scott Beck and Bryan Woods for spotting my need to kill, and to A24 for sponsoring it."
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem reacted to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television for his role in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" in a statement.
"I am very grateful to the Golden Globes voters for this recognition. This nomination extends to everyone included in this powerful show for their exquisite work and artistry in every department," he said. "Thank you to Netflix, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for bringing this challenging and human story to screen."
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates shared a statement calling her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) for her role in "Matlock" a "lovely honor."
"Our entire cast and crew worked hard to make a great show…not just me," she said, also thanking the show's creator, Jennie Snyder-Urman.
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara reflected in a statement on going from the comedy of "Modern Family" to her breakthrough dramatic role in "Griselda," which earned her a Golden Globe nomination this year for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television.
"Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for this nomination," she began. "I've done comedy my whole career, and I was stepping into a whole new world as a dramatic actress. We worked on this show for over a decade and the last year of sharing it with everyone has been incredible."
Vergara called it "such an honor" to be nominated among her fellow nominees, whose work she said she has "admired … immensely."
"A huge thank you to everyone on Griselda who brought this story to life - Andres Baiz, Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman, my partner and producer Luis Balaguer, the full cast and crew, Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria, and the full Netflix team who championed this project from the start," she concluded.
'Mrs. & Mrs. Smith'
"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane shared a joint statement reacting to their show's nomination for best television series (drama).
"It’s wild to keep on celebrating something we had so much fun making in the first place and continue to grind on with season two. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios and New Regency but especially thank you to the Golden Globes International Journalists for recognizing this singular cast and crew!" Glover and Sloane -- who also executive produced and wrote the series -- said.
Glover and his co-star, Maya Erskine, were also nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) and best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) categories.
Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd, who created, wrote and starred in "Baby Reindeer" reacted to the series' three Golden Globes nominations in a statement.
"I am beyond thrilled that Baby Reindeer has been nominated for 3 Golden Globes," he began. "Almost every year, I have watched the event hoping that one day I might be there in the audience, sitting amongst the industry's finest, getting roasted on an international scale. So it is a dream come true."
Gadd continued, "Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for all they have done in championing the show. My sincere gratitude to Netflix for taking a chance on it, Clerkenwell Films for their enormous efforts in producing it, and all the amazing cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring the best version of the series to screen. A special shout out to my incredible team who I have the joy and privilege of working with every single day too. Whatever happens on the 5th of January, I cannot think of a better way to start the year. Javier Bardem, I’m coming for a photograph!
The series was nominated for best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television while Gadd and his co-star, Jessica Gunning, snagged nominations for their roles.
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody said in a statement he was "so deeply moved" by his Golden Globe nomination for best drama performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for his role in "The Brutalist."
"I am so deeply moved by this Golden Globes nomination, standing alongside such remarkable performers," he began. "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with our fearless leader, Brady Corbet, and our dedicated cast and crew. This has truly been a team collaboration and labor of love."
"In celebrating this film, you also honor the struggles and triumphs of my mother, my grandparents, and the many others who’ve emigrated to America," Brody continued. "Thank you to the Golden Globes voters for this wonderful nomination, and for recognizing Felicity and Guy's performances, Brady's direction, the original score, screenplay and the film overall."
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo reacted to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her role in "Wicked" in a statement.
"Now that my feet are hovering off the ground, I cannot even come close to properly expressing what this moment means to me. Not just because of this individual nomination but because I get to watch as this project and my WICKED family is celebrated too," she began. "Being a part of this project has been a dream come true, and playing Elphaba, a woman who speaks to everyone who has ever felt like they don't belong and lets them know they have the power to defy gravity, has been the honor of a lifetime."
Erivo praised her "Wicked" co-star Ariana Grande, whom she called "my little sister," telling her she is "so deserving of this moment" and that "it is an honor to be able to hold your hand."
The actress shouted out her fellow nominees in her category, saying that "being named alongside you powerhouses is one of the truest honors of them all and I can’t wait be in a room celebrating you all!!"
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning shared an Instagram post reacting to her nomination in the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television category for her role in "Ripley."
"What an absolute thrill and honor it is to be nominated for a Golden Globe this morning, alongside such incredible company. The opportunity to be in RIPLEY, and to play Marge, has been one of the greatest gifts of my life," she said. "I am so happy to share this with Steve, every single member of the team behind the scenes, and the brilliant Andrew Scott. My Marge doesn’t exist without his Tom. Thank you so very much!!!!"
Steve Martin
Steve Martin reacted to all the Golden Globes love for "Only Murders in the Building," which scored four nominations in total including one for best television series (musical or comedy).
"Congrats to Selena, Marty, myself, and all the people who work on OMITB!" he wrote, also calling out his and his co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez's noms.
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan reacted to his two acting nominations at this year's Golden Globes in a statement.
"I'm beyond grateful to the Golden Globes for the incredible recognition, of me and of A Different Man and The Apprentice — two films that speak to our ability to be fearless, to confront important issues, to ask questions that shed light and inspire thought," he said. "I stand on the shoulders of brave writers, crews, actors and artists who were courageous enough to take risks. Thank you Golden Globes for shining a light on us today!!"
Stan is up for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for "A Different Man" and for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for "The Apprentice."
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini shared a statement reacting to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in "Conclave."
"I have just learned that I was nominated for the very prestigious Golden Globe as best supporting actress for the film CONCLAVE. Right now, all I can think of is my parents Roberto Rossellini and Ingrid Bergman and feeling grateful I am their daughter," she said. "The words from the prayer 'honor the father and the mother..' roam around my brain making me feel proud of myself."
Rossellini continued, "My heart also skips a few beats when I think of all the wonderful talent who made CONCLAVE - first of all of all Edward Berger and Ralph Fiennes. I need a bit of time to find the right words to thank the voting members of the Golden Globes for this great honor."
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.