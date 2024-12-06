Ariana Grande is responding to comments about her appearance during the "Wicked" press tour.
The pop star and actress spoke out in an interview with French journalist Salima Poumbga.
"I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been, you know, a specimen in a petri dish, really, since I was 16 or 17," Grande, 31, said. "So, I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons. There's a comfortability that people have commenting on that, that I think is really dangerous."
Grande has addressed comments about her physique in the past and opened up in an April 2023 TikTok post.
"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," she said at the time.
As Grande's new film "Wicked" dominates the box office worldwide, the actress, who plays Glinda, is sharing a key takeaway from the movie.
"This is a story about love. We all have that opportunity that Glinda had at the Ozdust Ballroom to turn it around. Turn it around!" Grande said.
Grande's "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo also spoke out about the bullying her fellow actress has experienced online, calling cyberbullying "quite dangerous" and adding that it's "easy to be behind the computer typing words about people you don't know."
"What a person who has never met you thinks is never more important than what you think of yourself," Erivo added.
Grande also offered advice to others experiencing cyberbullying and suggested deleting apps if needed and to block bullies online and not hesitate to avoid negative people in real life.