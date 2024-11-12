Need an extra hand? Cynthia Erivo has one... or four.
The actress was spotted on the yellow carpet for the "Wicked: Part One" premiere in Mexico City on Monday wearing a floor-length dazzling black dress custom designed by Thom Browne. The dress featured sparkling embroidery throughout and a pointed structured hip design.
While the dress had enough sparkle to capture everyone's attention, it was the hooded crop top that included a set of witch-like hands coming out of the shoulders that really made the look a unique moment to remember.
Erivo finished the look with platform lace-up shoes, green earrings and her signature long nails that included lots of jewels and art.
"Things Got Wicked," Jason Bolden, the stylist behind the look, captioned a carousel of photos of Erivo's finished look.
Erivo was snapped in several photos from the premiere alongside her fellow cast members, including Ariana Grande, who was photographed wearing a glowing Atelier Versace dress that featured a corset bodice with a deep-V, and a full, voluminous skirt.
Grande completed the look with a diamond tennis necklace.
The upcoming highly anticipated film reimagines the beloved "Wicked" Broadway musical, offering a deeper dive into the untold story of Oz's most iconic characters -- a misunderstood young woman with green skin named Elphaba and her friend Glinda, a young woman with a desire for popularity.
Erivo stars as Elphaba in the film, and Grande stars as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum also appear in the film in supporting roles.
"Wicked" will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 22. "Wicked Part Two" is scheduled to be released Nov. 21, 2025.