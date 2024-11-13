Ariana Grande is here to help you be "Popular."
The pop star's version of the, well, popular song from the "Wicked" musical that will appear in the forthcoming film adaptation dropped online Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Kristin Chenoweth first made the song famous when originating the role of Glinda, which Grande is now playing, on Broadway in 2003.
The song is about Glinda deciding to help her unpopular roommate, Elphaba (played by Idina Menzel on the stage and Cynthia Erivo in the movie), become more popular.
"Wicked" fans were also treated to Erivo's version of the song "The Wizard and I" the same day.
In the song, Elphaba sings about meeting the Wizard and having her whole life change as she teams up with him to form "Oz's favorite team."
Menzel, who originated the character on Broadway, made the song famous in the stage musical.
"Wicked" flies into theaters on Nov. 22.