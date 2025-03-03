Alanis Morissette is bringing her iconic sound to Las Vegas!
The Grammy winner announced Monday in an Instagram post that she will headline "Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025," her first-ever residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The eight-show run kicks off Oct. 15 and wraps Nov. 2.
"omg las vegas 🤩🤩 😆😍 super excited to announce my residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on october 15th, 17th, 18th, 22nd, 24th & 25th as well as november 1st & 2nd 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻," she wrote in the caption. "cannot WAIT!!!"
Fan club presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. PT, with additional presales for Caesars Rewards members, SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers starting Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, March 6, at 10 p.m. PT, before general ticket sales begin Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. PT for the following dates:
October 2025: Oct. 15, Oct. 17, Oct. 18, Oct. 22, Oct. 24, Oct. 25.November 2025: Nov. 1, Nov. 2.
The announcement follows a whirlwind 2024 for Morissette, who spent much of the year touring with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.
In January, she participated in the FireAid benefit concert for California wildfire relief and has upcoming tour stops in South America and Europe. She also added a London show at The O2 on July 27.
Beyond her busy career, the "You Oughta Know" singer is also a devoted mom.
Last year, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a sweet moment with her daughter Onyx as they sang "Ironic" together in honor of Onyx's eighth birthday.
"Birthday angel girl moment. Singing 'Ironic' together," Morissette captioned the post. "I love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter."
Morissette shares Onyx with her husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway. The couple also share two sons, Ever Imre and Winter Mercy.