Alanis Morissette has a new singing partner.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the “You Oughta Know” singer shared a sweet photo of her and her daughter, Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, performing Morissette’s hit song, “Ironic.”
The post also marked her daughter’s eighth birthday.
“Birthday angel girl moment,” Morissette began in the caption of the post. “Singing ironic together.”
“I love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter,” she added.
The photo shows Onyx in a pink shirt and cheetah-print pants looking up at her mom with a mic in hand. Morissette is in the photo in a blue button-down shirt and leather pants, smiling at her daughter while also holding a mic.
Morissette re-posted a video taken by someone in the audience of the performance, where Morrissette is all smiles when her daughter takes the lead on the first verse of the song and continues on to belt out the chorus.
Morissette shares daughter Onyx with her husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway. They also share son Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, 13, and son Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, 4.