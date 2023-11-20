Comedian and actress Ali Wentworth marked her 22nd wedding anniversary with "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos this week with a special video message delivered with her trademark humor.

"Happy anniversary honey -- 22 years," Wentworth said in a video from her bed that aired Monday on "GMA." "Twenty-two years of waking up on our anniversary alone in bed, only to watch you interview some beautiful actress on TV."

She continued, "I love you. Come home."

The video was a surprise for Stephanopoulos, who started to tear up on air as he watched the clip.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos attend the 2023 Good Foundation, Oct. 18, 2023 in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images, FILE

While Wentworth was just waking up in the anniversary video, Stephanopoulos recalled that she was asleep when he proposed to her over two decades ago.

"She was asleep," Stephanopoulos said when asked by his "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts how he proposed. "I took her to Greece so she sort of knew it was coming, but it was while she was taking a nap."

He added, "And she did say yes when she woke up."

The couple, who met on a blind date, wed Nov. 20, 2001, in New York City.

Wentworth told People magazine earlier this year that she and Stephanopoulos had a "traditional Greek wedding."

"George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth said. "One of my favorite memories from that event was watching these circles of people we loved, arm-in-arm, kicking their legs up to Greek music -- the director Mike Nichols next to George's grandmother next to an 8-year-old flower girl next to my college roommate."