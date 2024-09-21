Alicia Silverstone recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her 13-year-old son Bear cooking.
The video, posted to Instagram on Friday, shows Bear preparing a vegan quesadilla while his mom looks on.
In the caption, Silverstone wrote, "Chef Bear is taking over the kitchen for a yummy dish! 🌞 Watch him show off his cooking skills as he whips up a delicious vegan quesadilla."
"It makes my heart so happy to see how much he loves cooking and how good he is at it. And how lucky am I that he feeds me sometimes?!" she continued.
Throughout the video, Silverstone expresses surprise at her son's height, noticing that Bear has grown taller than her. "Are you serious?" she asks, before asking him, "Where's your mouth?"
The two go back-to-back, confirming Bear's height difference. Silverstone is heard saying, "This happened overnight. I was taller than you last night," to which Bear responds, "I know. Crazy!"
In her post, Silverstone also reflected on her son's growth, adding, "PS: I still can’t get over how tall Bear is!! Where did the time go!? Btw since this video… he is now more than 3 inches taller than me… 🥹😭 #yum #vegan #quesadilla."
Silverstone shares Bear with her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki.