The official trailer for "Alien: Romulus" is here, and it's chock-full of scream-inducing extraterrestrial scares.
The terrifying extended look at the film shows a cast of characters, led by "Priscilla" and "Civil War" actress Cailee Spaeny, facing off against with could be the deadliest creature in the galaxy.
Joining Spaeny in the cast are David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.
A synopsis for the film reads, "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."
"Alien: Romulus" is directed by Fede Alvarez, who co-wrote the film with Rodo Sayagues.
It's the latest installment in the "Alien" franchise, which kicked off in 1979 with Ridley Scott's film "Alien" with characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.
"Alien: Romulus" opens in theaters Aug. 16.