Country band Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas announced a country-wide tour on Tuesday.
The "Arcadia 2025 Tour," a 73-date swing, will see the 14-time Grammy winning group hit cities across America and Canada kicking off in April.
The announcement marks the band's first time touring since 2015 and hints at the group's first new music since the 2011 album "Paper Airplane" coming next year.
Joining Union Station will be decorated vocalist Russell Moore who will play with the band which includes 27-time Grammy winner Alison Krauss, Ron Block on banjo, guitar and vocals and Barry Bales on bass and vocals.
Willie Watson will also join the band as a special guest on the tour which kicks off on Thursday April 17 in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps up on Sunday Sept. 28 in Hollywood, Florida.
"I'm so grateful to get to make music again with my comrades of 40 years," said Krauss in a statement included in the announcment. "They've always accomplished incredible work individually and have been constantly traveling because of it. We're very inspired to experience this new exciting chapter in the band's history."
"After 40 years of playing music full-time and leading my own group for 34 years, this opportunity is among the few things at the top of the list that my music career has offered me. My hopes and desires are to fill this spot in AKUS with the same professionalism, precision, and thoughtfulness as other members who have held this position before me, and I'm looking forward to the 'ride'!" added Moore.
Alison Krauss & Union Station are famous for almost 40 years of music that is influenced by genres including country, rock and roots music. Originating in Nashville, Tennessee, the band has released multiple studio albums dating back to 1989's "Two Highways."
Tickets for the tour hit general sale on Dec. 6 with presales available on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.