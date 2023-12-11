Alyson Hannigan is crediting her “Dancing with the Stars” partner for helping her regain confidence after losing weight during her time on the hit ABC dance competition show.

"The before and after says it all,” the actress wrote in Instagram photo post Saturday, showing pictures of herself in promotional photos for “DWTS.”

The “How I Met Your Mother” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alumna revealed that while training and performing for season 32, she lost a significant amount of weight.

Alyson Hannigan appears on Dancing With The Stars. ABC/Getty Images

“I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars. I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!" Hannigan wrote.

Hannigan partnered with pro Sasha Farber for the latest season.

Sasha Farber and Alyson Hannigan compete in "Dancing With The Stars" on ABC. Eric Mccandless/ABC via Getty Images

The duo reached the “DWTS” finals despite earning the lowest scores during the semifinals, during which none of the five remaining couples were eliminated. After dancing a salsa number, the pair ended up finishing the competition in fifth place.

In another Instagram video post, Hannigan said she was grateful for her time on “DWTS,” which she said she initially embarked on with “mostly fear.”

“To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable,” the 49-year-old wrote, in part. “I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me confidence and making me feel like I could do this and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life and you’re not gonna get rid of me now.”

Fellow actress Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy emerged as the newest “DWTS” champions, and took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy last week.