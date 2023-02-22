Two "How I Met Your Mother" stars enjoyed a sweet mini-reunion this week.

Josh Radnor, who starred as Ted Mosby in the CBS show for its entire nine-season run, shared a photo of himself with actress Alyson Hannigan on Instagram Tuesday, writing in the caption that the two met up for lunch to catch up on life.

Hannigan starred as Lily Aldrin in "How I Met Your Mother," also appearing on the show for all nine seasons.

"Well look who I had lunch with today!!" Radnor wrote in the caption. "None other than @AlysonHannigan herself! It was delightful. So sweet to reconnect and drop in and talk about all the things."

Remarking on Hannigan's navy blue sweater, which was embroidered with flowers, he added, "And her tremendous sweater just added to the magnificence. Love this gal forever."

The two starred in the hit television series -- which lasted 208 episodes -- from 2005 to 2014. The show centers on Radnor's character Ted, whose running storyline in the series was his journey to meeting his wife.

CBS via Getty Images, FILE Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan are shown in "The Poker Game" episode of "How I Met Your Mother."