AMC Theatres is expanding its discounted movie ticket offer to two days a week this summer.
The movie theater chain announced Monday it would offer half-off tickets on Tuesdays in addition to Wednesdays, with the promotion kicking off July 8.
Back in May, AMC had announced it would offer discounted tickets on Wednesdays this summer, saying its goal was to make "moviegoing more affordable than ever."
Under the new offer, AMC Stubs loyalty members can get 50% off regular adult evening tickets all day long on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Moviegoers can also enjoy a 50% discount on a small popcorn and fountain drink combo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Increased prices for special experiences such as Dolby Cinema at AMC, IMAX at AMC, PRIME at AMC and RealD 3D, as well as fees on online tickets, will still apply, but base ticket prices will benefit from a 50% discount.
"Following the overwhelmingly positive guest response to our announcement of 50% Off Wednesdays ticket pricing, two things became clear. First, our Discount Tuesdays program will benefit from clear, concise messaging that resonates with value-seeking moviegoers. So, we are changing our Tuesday prices and our Tuesday consumer communications such that Tuesdays and Wednesdays will both feature the same 50% Off pricing offer," AMC Chair and CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.
"And second -- those moviegoers are also seeking value on concessions. While moviegoers are not required to purchase any food or drink to take advantage of the ticket price discounts, and while we still expect many moviegoers will opt for others of our popular snack items, there is an opportunity to add incremental snack purchase revenues for AMC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by our featuring on these two days a new 50% Off pricing deal on our Small Popcorn & Drink Combo as well," Aron added.
AMC is one of the largest movie theater chains with about 900 theatres around the world.
The "50% Off Tickets" promotion will be available to approximately 36 million current loyalty members, as well as new customers who can join the AMC Stubs Insider program for free.