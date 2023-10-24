AMC Theatres is adding a bit of mystery to the moviegoing experience.

On Tuesday, the theater chain announced its first Screen Unseen event, which it said allows customers to watch a never-before-seen film on the big screen "with a surprise twist -- the movie will be unveiled at showtime."

The inaugural Screen Unseen event is set for Nov. 6 and the film's rating -- the only information revealed beforehand -- is PG-13.

This new experience, available at select locations, will cost just $5 plus tax.

The company is also encouraging customers who attend the event to share their thoughts about the film on X, formerly Twitter, using the hashtag #AMCScreenUnseen for a chance to win "a film fanatic prize pack."

AMC Theatres' new program bears a striking resemblance to Regal's Monday Mystery Movie program, which also allows moviegoers to attend a screening of a surprise film for just $5.