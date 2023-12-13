The release date for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black" has been revealed.

The Sam Taylor-Johnson﻿-directed film, starring British actress Marisa Abela as Winehouse, will arrive in theaters on May 10.

Focus Features describes the film as "a never-before-seen glimpse into Amy Winehouse's early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking studio album, 'Back to Black.'"

The studio shared that the film will be "told from Amy's perspective," and said it serves as "an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time."

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in director Sam Taylor-Johnson's "Back to Black," a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Focus Features

Winehouse released "Back to Black," her second and last studio album, in 2006. It won five Grammy Awards and helped propel her to global stardom.

She died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

Taylor-Johnson previously released a statement on her commitment to honoring Winehouse with the film.

"I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy's beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy -- her music," she said. "I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator -- Matt Greenhalgh -- I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy."

The film is being made with "full support" from The Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing, according to Focus Features.