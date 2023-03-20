Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that his 43-year-old son Nicholas Lloyd Webber is "critically ill" with gastric cancer.

The acclaimed British composer confirmed that news to "Good Morning America" in a statement on Monday, saying he is "absolutely devastated" by the situation.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised," he said.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, 74, said he has not been able to attend the recent previews of his latest Broadway musical, "Bad Cinderella," which will open at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on March 23.

He added that "as things stand," he would "not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday" either.

Nick Harvey/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE Andrew Lloyd Webber with his wife Madeleine Lloyd Webber and son Nicholas Lloyd Webber with guest attend an event, July 17, 2007 in London.

The Tony winner said that he and his family "are all praying that Nick will turn the corner."

"He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family," Andrew Lloyd Webber added.

After learning the devastating news, the cast of the Broadway musical offered their support on the official "Bad Cinderella" Twitter account writing, "The cast and company of Bad Cinderella send their love, thoughts and prayers to Andrew and the Lloyd Webber family."

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares Nicholas Lloyd Webber and daughter Imogen Lloyd Webber with ex-wife Sarah Hugill. Following in his dad's footsteps, Nicholas Lloyd Webber also became a composer and producer. He has composed for such projects as the BBC One drama series "Love, Lies and Records," the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," the film "The Last Bus" and the short film "Mr. Invisible." He scored a Grammy nomination in 2022 for best musical theater album for "Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella," which he co-produced with his dad.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is also father to three other children -- Alastair Adam Lloyd Webber, William Richard Lloyd Webber and Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber -- with wife Madeleine Gurdon.