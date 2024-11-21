Anne Hathaway will star in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's "Verity."
The Amazon MGM Studios film re-teams Hathaway and director Michael Showalter following their partnership on the hit rom-com "The Idea of You," which released in May.
Both Hathaway and Showalter are also producers on the movie, which will be given a theatrical release.
"Verity" is based on the New York Times No. 1 bestseller of the same name, self-published by Hoover in 2018, with a script by Nick Antosca.
The synopsis for the film reads: "Lowen Ashleigh is a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of best-selling thriller author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident."
"Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Lowen slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family's past. As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity's writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath," it concludes.
This is the latest bestselling Hoover novel to be adapted to film.
"It Ends with Us," starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, released in theaters in August and made $346 million at the worldwide box office.