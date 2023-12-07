The trailer for the upcoming film "I.S.S." is here and it's out of this world -- literally.

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, the film stars Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, John Gallagher Jr. and Chris Messina as United States astronauts and Maria Mashkova, Pilou Asbæk and Costa Ronin as Russian astronauts.

Both groups exist in harmony aboard the International Space Station until events down on Earth change everything.

The film's synopsis reads, "Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station (I.S.S.) as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the US and Russian astronauts aboard each receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary."

Described as a "high-stakes space thriller" with a screenplay by Nick Shafir, "I.S.S." had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival back in June and will be released in theaters on Jan. 19, 2024.