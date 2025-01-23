Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Demi Moore are among the many stars reacting to their 2025 Oscar nominations.
Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, with "Emilia Pérez" scoring 13 nods, the most nominations of any film.
"The Brutalist" and "Wicked" followed closely behind with 10 nods apiece, while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" earned eight nods each.
Following the nominations announcement, Grande, who is nominated for best supporting actress for "Wicked," took to social media to thank the Academy "for this unfathomable recognition."
Moore, who is nominated for best actress for "The Substance" also shared a statement and said that being nominated for an Oscar is "beyond my wildest dreams."
Several nominees, including Mikey Madison, Coralie Fargeat and Diane Warren spoke to "Good Morning America" about earning recognition from the academy and what this moment means to them.
Madison, who is nominated for best actress, said she is "grateful" and "so happy for my entire film."
Check out reactions from Oscar-nominated stars below.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo reacted to her best actress nomination for "Wicked" in a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, writing, "Moments like this don't come along very often, and when they do, it is sacrilege to let them pass by without a moment of gratitude."
Erivo expressed that she is "grateful to be a part of something that makes people feel seen, grateful to be a cog in the wheel of a piece that makes us believe in magic, grateful to have experienced a dream come true, and deeply deeply grateful for this unbelievable recognition."
The actress went on to thank the academy and gave shoutouts to "my sister" Grande -- her "Wicked" co-star -- and the film's director, Jon M. Chu, calling him "our fearless leader."
"I often get asked what I would say to my younger self. Well today there's nothing to be said," Erivo added. "She is smiling, beaming, glowing from ear to ear. That speaks volumes."
Ariana Grande
Grande shared an emotional Instagram post reacting to her best supporting actress nomination, writing, "picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise."
Grande continued, "i'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i'm so proud of you, tiny. thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy."
She also thanked "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu "'for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend."
Grande ended her message by mentioning her "Wicked" co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for best actress, and said, "i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always."
"i don't quite have all my words yet, i'm still trying to breathe. but thank you," she added.
Demi Moore
Moore shared a statement with ABC News about her Oscar nomination: "Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents."
Her statement continued, "I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."
Mikey Madison
The "Anora" star told "GMA," "It's incredibly exciting and very, very surreal. I'm so grateful, humbled -- I'm so happy for my entire film. I'm so happy for Sean Baker, Sammy Quan, Alex Coco, Yura Borisov. It's all so exciting. I'm just absolutely floating right now."
Madison said she was watching "GMA" and facetiming her mom when she found out about her nomination. She said her mom was "crying and it was very sweet" but said "she immediately humbled me by saying in the same sentence, 'Oh, congratulations sweetie, I love you so much. Also, you need to take your dogs to obedience training.'"
When asked if she had ever manifested an Oscar nomination, Madison said, "No, I don't think I ever wrote it down, it always felt so far-fetched and far away from me and my life, but I always dreamed of it so it's amazing."
"I'm just gonna be soaking it in and digesting it and just trying to keep this memory of this morning and hold it forever because it's so special," she added.
Coralie Fargeat
"The Substance" filmmaker spoke to "GMA" about her best director nomination and said, "I feel so good, this is such amazing news and amazing news. I was really screaming out of joy."
"When I write a film, a part of me always hopes and believes that this can happen because this is why I make films," she said. "Because this is the magic of putting stories out in the world and this story in particular for what it says, I kind of felt if I succeeded to do it right, it could have a strong resonance about what it says about women in society so I mean you could never know then how it's gonna go to the audience and in the world, but when the magic happens, this is such a joy and I'm really so proud."
Fargeat, who is the only female director nominated in the directing category this year, commented on the lack of female representation in the category and said, "It says a lot about the road we still have to go and personally I'm extremely proud to be proud of this change that we need … I have wanted to be a filmmaker and director since I was 15. That's who I am, that's where I feel free and good and powerful…"
She said she is "most proud" when she hears from young directors who are inspired by her.
"I'm really proud to be invited to the table," she added. "I think we need even more progress regarding this. But personally, that's a critical achievement and I'm so so happy."
Diane Warren
Diane Warren, whose song "The Journey" from the film, "The Six Triple Eight," is nominated for best original song, told ABC News' Chris Connelly that she has "been up all night" leading up to the nominations announcement.
"I'm so excited," Warren said. "I'm not cool enough to go to sleep and have someone call me. I have all my friends over and we sit very anxiously in front of the TV and [this] time there was a little commercial break before the second set of nominations and jumps up in the air just with excitement."
"This is a really special song, I think to me one of my best songs. And I love the movie and you never know what's gonna happen so I'm just so excited, I'm so thrilled," she said.
Warren said the nominated song now "takes on a whole other meaning" after she lost her home in the LA fires. "A lot of people lost their houses, lost everything -- I had a really beautiful beach house I had for like 27 years or something like that that burned to the ground basically, the first day of the fires," she said. "But as terrible as that was, I think a lot of people had it a lot worse. I also have an animal rescue ranch also in Malibu that nothing happened to thank God. As bad as it was, it was so bad for so many people."
"The song, if you listen to the words of this song, it's about strength and resilience. It almost takes on a whole other meaning now with what's going on in Los Angeles," she added.
Yura Borisov
Borisov, who is nominated for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Anora," reacted to his nomination in an interview with "GMA."
"We are happy!" he shared, smiling alongside his family.
"It's a big laugh everywhere here," he said before explaining that all his friends were reaching out to to congratulate him. "It's a great moment. I feel that a lot of people are very happy because of this."
Kris Bowers
Academy Award winner Bowers, who is nominated this year for best original score for "The Wild Robot," told "GMA" that he's "excited" about the recognition.
"I'm just excited to be there and it's awesome to see the other nominees," he said. "I'm such a huge fan of all of them and through this whole awards season, been seeing all of them at these other awards and everything and it's always such a friendly, familial relationship with all of them. So i'm just excited to celebrate with everybody no matter what happens."
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody, who is nominated for best actor for his performance in Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist," shared a statement on Instagram, expressing appreciation for his nomination.
"Thank you to all my peers and colleagues at the Academy for this extraordinary honor," he wrote. "For almost four decades, I've experienced the peaks and valleys of being an artist. It's given me perspective and a tremendous appreciation and respect for this moment."
He continued, "Portraying Laszlo Toth, and representing the hardships and yearnings of so many, including the very struggles of my own family, has rekindled my own sense of being and belonging, and believing again."
He ended his post by describing the "profound experience" of working on the film alongside the cast and crew as a "rare gift" for which he is "endlessly grateful."
"Thank you for honoring us all with this recognition, I am only here through the support of many; I am truly humbled and will cherish this momentous occasion forever," he wrote.
Zoe Saldaña
"I don't think I can properly express the deep levels of gratitude and joy I feel for the recognition EMILIA PÉREZ has been given," Zoe Saldaña said in a statement to "Good Morning America."
Saldaña, who scored her first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actress category, played Rita Mora Castro in "Emilia Pérez."
"Every single person involved poured their love into telling this powerful story," she continued.
Saldaña added that she was particularly grateful to co-star and fellow nominee Karla Sofía Gascón, "whose bravery and talent brought so much depth and authenticity to ‘Emilia'."
The actress called the moment "bittersweet" and sent love to first responders and victims of the Los Angeles wildfires as the city processes "the heartbreaking losses" from the ongoing disaster.
Jon M. Chu
"Wicked" director Jon M. Chu shared a video on Instagram reacting to the film's 10 Oscar nominations, which include best picture, production design, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, sound and visual effects.
"I'm so proud," Chu said. "I'm so proud of our movie, I'm so proud of everyone who worked on this movie and the recognition you guys are getting. Everyone deserves it."
"This is a dream," he added. "I watched every Academy Awards since I was a kid, and I know, what do awards really mean and whatever -- but for some reason, this does mean a lot. It's an acknowledgement of the work, and we had such a great time and a beautiful, collaborative effort between everybody."
He continued, "Every brick was built by somebody, by human hands hand-painting a miniature or sculpting a wall piece, or the hair -- designing the hair for every munchkin, every Emerald City character. Not one costume was just the same, building a giant freaking train… I'm just so proud of everybody."
He ended his message by saying that he was headed to the edit room to work on "Wicked: For Good" and shouted out Grande and Erivo on their nominations, saying, "I'm so proud of you. Thank you for what you've given to the world."
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo, the star of "Sing Sing," who received a best actor nomination for the second year in a row, reacted to the nod on Instagram on Thursday.
"2nd time around. Grateful about it all. The whole journey to make @singsingmovie No one does this alone," he wrote.
He wrote that he felt "love and faith" in those around him.
"I am in gratitude for all. To be recognized with my brothers that I admire," he wrote. "Made with love. Made with hope. Made for the love of art and all the healing powers that it can possess. A toast to our BELOVED company. Sing Sing is in theaters now. Go and see the love that we made."
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes, who is nominated for best actor for his performance in "Conclave," reacted to his nomination in a statement shared with ABC News.
"I’m thrilled to be nominated and to be celebrating the other nominations for Conclave," Fiennes wrote. "Edward Berger brought an extraordinary cast and crew together -- he is an inspirational director with rare insight and a unique vision which lies at the heart of this film."
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself from the moment she found out about her Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in "A Complete Unknown." She also shared a screengrab from the moment James Mangold told her that the role of Joan Baez was hers.
"Getting to be a part of this project has been the honor of a lifetime because of how much respect I have for Joan Baez and all the artists we portray in 'A Complete Unknown,' as well as the artists I’ve gotten to collaborate with in the making of this film," she said. "I’m immensely proud of everyone involved in this movie, completely humbled to see my name amongst the actresses in this category who I hold in such high regard, and am deeply grateful to the Academy for this recognition of everyone’s brilliant work."
"And thank you for the gorgeous messages you guys have been sending," she added. "I’ve gotta play a bit of catch up over the next few days but I love the love and can’t believe how lucky I am to receive so much of it today."
Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
Kelsey Mann, director of "Inside Out 2," and Mark Nielsen, the film's producer, shared a joint statement with "Good Morning America" on Thursday reacting to the emotional animated hit's nomination for best animated feature.
"It's been a real inspiration to hear from audiences about how Inside Out 2 has affected them," the statement read. "People have shared stories about their own struggles with anxiety, or how the film inspired their child to better accept themselves, or from teachers who show the film in classrooms to incite discussions about emotions."
The pair shared that hearing the fan's reactions made them feel like the movie accomplished the goal of making a "meaningful impact on the world."